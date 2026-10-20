Teacher charged with public drunkenness after 2 vehicles damaged on Pittsburgh's North Shore

An Upper St. Clair High School teacher was arrested for public drunkenness after police said he damaged two vehicles on the North Shore last week.

Police charged Ronald Sivillo with two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and a summary charge of public drunkenness. He is out on an unsecured $5,000 bond. An Upper St. Clair spokesperson confirmed that Sivillo has been a teacher at Upper St. Clair for over 20 years.

According to the police paperwork, the two victims were working at Tom's Watch Bar. One said she has $11,000 in damage to her vehicle and that she found Sivillo inside her Volkswagen. Police said Sivillo left behind a shattered rear window, two detached mirrors, a partially ripped-out center console and a damaged screen on Friday.

According to police paperwork, a woman who works at Tom's Watch Bar on the North Shore came face to face with Sivillo. She told him to get out of her car, and later, she said she found a pair of black shoes, a blue hoodie and a black satchel in her trunk.

Police questioned Sivillo and said he admitted to drinking five IPAs and attempting to break into the Volkswagen, thinking it was his vehicle and that the items in the trunk belonged to him.

A coworker of the victim discovered damage to her car, which was parked at a nearby garage. Her driver's side mirror was broken off.

A third person flagged down officers claiming that a man was attempting to slash the tires on a white Bronco parked on West General Robinson Boulevard. The Bronco had no damage.

The Upper St. Clair spokesperson added that Sivillo "has been out on paid administrative leave since Sept. 23, 2026." It was not immediately clear why he was placed on leave last month.