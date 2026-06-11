UPMC laying off around 200 non-medical personnel, eliminating 300 open positions

UPMC is cutting jobs across its entire Pittsburgh-based healthcare system.

The healthcare provider confirmed Wednesday that is laying off around 200 of its non-medical personnel and eliminating around 300 open positions that weren't in active recruitment.

In a statement, a UPMC spokesperson said the cuts to its workforce of 100,000 employees are being made to "match the needs of our patients and members."

UPMC said it is offering severance pay and benefits coverage to affected employees.

A statement from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, the union that represents healthcare workers said that when UPMC reduces staff, additional duties often fall on nurses that already don't have enough time with patients to provide the level of care they believe in.

"We've heard clearly from our community that they want much more time with us, not less," the statement read. "UPMC cannot continue to prioritize branding, construction and executive compensation over investing in frontline staff."

t, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner on behalf of Magee Nurses and Advanced Practitioners United, SEIU Healthcare PA