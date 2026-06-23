UPMC Hillman Cancer Center patients, family members receive free parking thanks to nonprofit

Patients and family members received a nice surprise on Tuesday at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center after learning parking was free for all who parked inside the lot.

While it's usually about $5 per day to park in the cancer center's parking lot, that wasn't the case, thanks to—and in memory of—a woman who wanted to help fellow cancer patients.

This small blessing evolved from a tragic circumstance that involved Robin Rowe and his wife, Kay Boyd-Rowe, of Dubois.

"Back in 1999, Kay was diagnosed with ocular melanoma," Robin recalled.

During her treatment at Hillman, someone decided to pay for the Rowes' parking.

According to her husband, Robin, one day on the way home, Kay said, "I'd really like to do that someday," referring to the kind gesture.

After Kay died in 2023, Robin decided to honor his wife's memory.

Rather than wallow in the despair of his wife's death, Robin decided to start Kay Days, a non-profit that pays for patients' parking on select days and during the week of his beloved wife's birthday.

"By the end of this week, we'll be over 10,000 vehicles here at Hillman," Robin said.

Dr. Yana Najjar treated Kay. For her, everything about this effort captures her one-time patient's essence.

"I remember, in addition to a true fighting spirit, she also had a sense of the importance of kindness," Dr. Najjar said.

And this act of giving extends to other healthcare facilities that helped Robin and Kay along the difficult path.

Patients at Hahne Cancer Center in Dubois who are sent to UPMC Hillman for a higher level of treatment receive gas cards and parking vouchers.

"We just continue to grow, and we're able to do it," Robin said.

Robin said it's what Kay would want.

"Her life motto was love first."

If you're interested in helping Kay Days, more information can be found at this link.