Upcoming winter storm speeds up holiday preparations

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As a major winter storm is set to hit the Pittsburgh region, the holiday rush is feeling more like a sprint this year.

From the holiday market in downtown Pittsburgh to the grocery store, families raced to check items off their Christmas lists before the holiday and the bad weather.

For Natalie Fezza, who lives in Hampton, that meant going to Market Square on Wednesday.

"We always come looking for our last-minute little treasures," Fezza said.

She made sure to be there Wednesday night after learning the shops will shut down early ahead of the snow and freezing temperatures headed our way.

"We figured we better get a move on and get down here because we don't want to miss it," Fezza said.

It's not exactly the ideal situation for small businesses and artists showcasing their work downtown. David Blue is one of them. He was helping to sell works by local artists Worker Bird and Strawberry Luna on Wednesday.

"This is basically our last push for the end of the season to make any money," Blue said.

People hosting friends and family this weekend, like Cissy and Tom Davis of Dormont, are also not looking forward to these conditions. They didn't want to take any risk and got everything they needed at Kuhn's before the big rush.

"Because of the weather coming, we thought we better get it all in," Cissy said. "So we had to hurry up."

However, one thing still remains in limbo.

"All we need is our guests. Hopefully, they'll be able to make it," Tom said.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh holiday market will be open for its last day this season from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.