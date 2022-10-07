Pitt students call for change after sexual assault in Cathedral of Learning

Pitt students call for change after sexual assault in Cathedral of Learning

Pitt students call for change after sexual assault in Cathedral of Learning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pitt students gathered outside the Cathedral of Learning Friday to call for change after a woman was sexually assaulted in a stairwell of the building.

Monday's sexual assault, which was reported to police Wednesday, is the third sexual assault since the start of the semester.

Students are demanding safety changes, including restricted building access, regularly monitored cameras and more security.

Police said the suspect, who the victim didn't know, approached her in a stairwell, pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

After sending out a crime alert about the assault, police said students can expect an increased police presence for the foreseeable future both in and around the building.

Police also reminded students to report suspicious people, pay attention to their surroundings, walk with friends at night and always keep a charged cell phone with them.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the sexual assault in the Cathedral of Learning to call 412-624-2121 and reference #22-02874.

The descriptions have all been different in the three sexual assault cases, so they aren't connected in any way.