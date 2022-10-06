Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Pitt's Cathedral of Learning

2nd sexual assault in 2 weeks at Pitt raises alarms among students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - University of Pittsburgh police are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman inside the Cathedral of Learning on Monday.

In a crime alert Thursday, police said they were notified of Monday afternoon's assault on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was approached in the stairwell by an unknown man who pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then ran in an unknown direction, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 412-624-2121 and reference #22-02874.

It's the third sexual assault reported by Pitt police since the semester started.

Police reminded students to report suspicious people, pay attention to their surroundings, walk with friends at night and always keep a charged cell phone with them.