Watch CBS News
Local News

University of Pittsburgh building evacuated after threats, police say

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

The University of Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating "threats made towards a department" inside Posvar Hall on Tuesday evening.

The university said the hall at South Bouquet and Roberto Clemente Drive in the city's Oakland neighborhood is closed after being evacuated. It was not immediately clear what kind of threats were made. 

There is a large police presence outside the building, impacting traffic, and people are asked to avoid the area. 

The university said more information about reclaiming any personal property left in the building will be released later. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue