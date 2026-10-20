University of Pittsburgh building evacuated after threats, police say

The University of Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating "threats made towards a department" inside Posvar Hall on Tuesday evening.

The university said the hall at South Bouquet and Roberto Clemente Drive in the city's Oakland neighborhood is closed after being evacuated. It was not immediately clear what kind of threats were made.

There is a large police presence outside the building, impacting traffic, and people are asked to avoid the area.

The university said more information about reclaiming any personal property left in the building will be released later.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.