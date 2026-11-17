A Fayette County woman is facing charges after her 5-month-old son suffered multiple broken bones and bleeding on his brain — injuries so severe, medical professionals say they're consistent with the kind of trauma suffered by someone struck by a car.

"It's hard for me to comprehend how anyone could do this to a child," Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said.

It began with a 911 call for a 5-month-old baby reportedly choking. But when the boy got to the hospital, doctors discovered bleeding on his brain, broken bones and bruises. Medical professionals say the injuries were consistent with abusive trauma.

"We had a subdural hematoma that is indicative of child abuse," Aubele said. "We had other injuries, including four broken ribs, we had a broken pelvis."

Aubele says doctors describe that pelvic fracture as highly unusual for an infant, typically caused by a high-energy impact like being struck by a car. Aubele says some of the baby's broken bones were already healing.

"They observed healing injuries, which means that there are different injuries at different times, so this is clearly a pattern," Aubele said.

Two witnesses told Uniontown police they heard the baby's parents joke about throwing him against a wall and then laugh. Those same witnesses reported seeing the baby with bruises before he was rushed to the hospital.

When investigators questioned the baby's mother, Jada Johnson, they say her story kept changing. She reportedly claimed the baby rolled around in his bed. She also suggested he caused some of the bruises himself.

Johnson is now charged with aggravated assault among other offenses.

"It's a very emotional thing for everyone involved, from the officers to the medical professionals that treated this child, and it will be handled appropriately," Aubele said.