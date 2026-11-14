Uniontown City Council member accused of improperly collecting over $6,000 in public benefits

A Uniontown City Council member has been charged after allegedly collecting more than $6,700 in public assistance benefits while failing to report more than $166,000 in wages from his job.

The Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General and Fayette County District Attorney's Office announced charges against Trace Thomas, 34, alleging he improperly received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program benefits.

Thomas was charged with a third-degree felony for allegedly making false statements to obtain public assistance.

According to investigators, Thomas earned $166,637.61 in gross wages from Senior LIFE, a care provider for older adults in Fayette County, between Nov. 9, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2025. However, he allegedly repeatedly reported having no income to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

Investigators say Thomas received $5,705 in SNAP benefits between Feb. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2025, and another $1,000 in LIHEAP benefits between Nov. 1, 2024, and April 4, 2025, despite being ineligible.

"This case shows our commitment to rooting out public benefits fraud wherever we find it," said State Inspector General Michelle A. Henry. "Trace Thomas holds a position of public trust as a member of Uniontown City Council, yet he is charged with knowingly misleading the Commonwealth again and again to collect benefits meant for Pennsylvanians in need. No one is above the law. I am grateful to the Fayette County District Attorney's Office for their work with this investigation."

Thomas took office on the Uniontown City Council in January 2024. According to the city's website, he oversees the Streets and Improvements Department.

"Public assistance programs exist so Pennsylvanians can bridge the gap and make ends meet," said Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele. "Mr. Thomas abused this system, and together with OSIG, we were able to stop this abuse from continuing and protect the integrity of these important programs."

The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.