Help available for Union Township residents hit by EF2 tornado

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Union Township residents who were hit by an EF2 tornado can now call a phone line for help.

The township says PA 211 is helping Union Township residents, and two national volunteer groups, Team Rubicon and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, are providing their services for free. Starting Tuesday, they'll remove trees, brush and debris from people's properties, the township says.

After the tornado, Union Township's board chair pleaded for assistance. Washington County said it wasn't a FEMA or PEMA issue, and they didn't have the personnel to help.

The National Weather Service said the EF2 tornado in Finleyville hit peak wind speeds of 118 miles an hour as it tore a nearly 6-mile path through Washington County, lasting about 13 minutes the evening of May 11.

After the tornado, officials told KDKA-TV that at least a dozen homes were severely damaged. One home lost its entire second floor, and a local church that had congregants inside when the tornado blew by was also heavily damaged.

A home was heavily damaged after an EF2 tornado touched down in Washington County on Saturday. KDKA Drone Team

If you need help, the township says you should dial 211, press 1 on the menu and then follow directions for Union Township disaster clean-up. PA 211 is a program from the United Way of Pennsylvania that helps connect people in need with resources.

The tornado in Finleyville was just one of 14 that the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office, which also covers parts of Ohio and West Virginia, has recorded this month. It's the most on record for their coverage area in May. Just on Friday, there were four tornadoes around the Pittsburgh area and a fifth in Ohio.

Tornado season in western Pennsylvania typically peaks in mid-June. Meteorologists say the warmer-than-normal spring kickstarted severe weather about a month earlier than normal, and there could be more tornadoes on the way.