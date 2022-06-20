Ukrainian faith leader visits Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Unity and peace are what a Ukrainian faith leader that's visiting Pittsburgh is praying for as Russia continues to attack the country.

Pavlo Unguryan was a guest speaker at the Crossroads Church in Oakdale. He shared a testimony about what's happening in the war-torn nation.

He said thousands of people have been killed and millions have evacuated, while thousands chose to stay back and fight. But Unguryan said his country needs help as soon as possible, with food, weapons, and humanitarian aid.

"We need to be strong and together. Pray together and help each other because this is not just a war for Ukraine; it is a war for all Western values. This evil from the east wants to destroy and kill everybody who does not agree with them," Unguryan added.

Russia recently seized another village in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to take over control of the country's east.

The seizure of land came just after the head of NATO predicted the war could last for years.