U.S. Steel union employees rally in support of proposed sale to Nippon Steel

Biden reportedly set to block sale of U.S. Steel to Japan-based Nippon

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Union employees of U.S. Steel rallied on Thursday in support of the company's proposed sale to Japan-based Nippon Steel.

The rally outside the Clairton plant came one day after Bloomberg News reported President Joe Biden is preparing to block the sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel on national security grounds. Those in attendance pleaded with Biden to approve Nippon Steel's purchase of U.S. Steel.

"Our transaction with Nippon Steel is the last and unfortunately the best hope to preserve and grow our integrated steel-making and union jobs, said Scott Buckiso, senior vice president and chief manufacturing officer of U.S. Steel. "Not just here in the Mon Valley, but across our entire footprint. The transaction with Nippon Steel will ensure the legacy of U.S. Steel will continue and continue to thrive for generations to come."

As some of the steelworkers are divided on the proposed deal, leadership for the United Steelworkers union opposes the sale.

Clairton's mayor has previously said a deal is needed to revive the Mon Valley. In September, U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said it will "largely pivot away" from its blast furnace facilities, putting thousands of union jobs at risk, without a sale. U.S. Steel added that a lack of a deal "raises serious questions" about keeping its headquarters in Pittsburgh.

"We need to get this done so the Mon Valley can get revived, and these steel mills can get the money and assets they need to go ahead and get a resurgence," Clairton Mayor Richard Lattanzi said.

Thursday's rally featured hundreds of U.S. Steel employees in Clairton and workers from U.S. Steel facilities across the country who joined virtually. They all shared the unified message that the deal must go through.