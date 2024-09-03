Pittsburgh union members throw support behind Harris as she opposes sale of U.S. Steel

Pittsburgh-area union members throw support behind Harris as she opposes sale of U.S. Steel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Union members who attended the Biden-Harris rally on Monday left feeling excited about Harris and Biden's remarks.

One of those issues discussed was the deal that would see Japan-based Nippon Steel take over U.S. Steel.

"I think everything they said about American workers, about unions, is right on point," said Tim Wisyanski, the IBEW Local 5 apprenticeship training director. "My heart was pounding when they came on the stage."

Watching on the outside among a small crowd was retired union nurse Deborah Nelson.

"It's great to hear because I remember my time at the VA when Trump was in office. He dismantled the union," Nelson said.

David McCall, the International President of United Steelworkers, agreed with the sentiment that Harris and Biden delivered what they wanted to hear.

He and other union leaders spoke directly with Biden and Harris for about 15 to 20 minutes.

"It was just a conversation about how we want to work hard to make sure our members understand the real issues," McCall said.