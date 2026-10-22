U.S. Steel to invest more than $2 billion in new hot strip mill in Braddock

U.S. Steel is set to invest more than $2 billion in a new hot strip mill at the Mon Valley Works Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock.

U.S. Steel, which is owned by Japan-based Nippon Steel, announced its capital investment of up to $2.5 billion in Mon Valley Works on Wednesday.

"The Mon Valley Works is where the American steel industry was first forged, and this investment is proof that its best days are still ahead," said David Burritt, president and chief executive officer of U. S. Steel, in a news release.

For the people who live in Braddock, an investment like this hits close to home.

"I think it's very motivational to see something like that coming into Braddock, considering that it's a struggle for jobs around here," Braddock native Khalil Carpenter said. "So, I like to hear that more people will be given opportunities."

The new hot strip mill, according to U.S. Steel, is designed to "deliver improved yield, reduced energy consumption, and enhanced product quality." The Braddock facility will replace the hot strip mill at the Irvin Plant in West Mifflin. Production is targeted for late 2029.

Carpenter is hoping the investment reaches beyond the plant and gives more people in Braddock a chance to get ahead.

"This steel mill has been here for generations and provides all Pittsburgh steel," Carpenter said. "I think it's very good for the city. I think it should be shouted across the city that people should come work here."

But there is also concern about what this expansion could mean for the air people breathe. One man told KDKA-TV that he is worried about pollution. According to an air quality assessment from the Allegheny County Health Department, the project would lower U.S. Steel's overall pollution in Allegheny County. But at Edgar Thomson, fine-particle emissions would increase by more than 40%.

However, county health officials say their modeling shows the project would not cause the county to exceed federal air pollution limits. A public hearing on the air permit is scheduled for Nov. 10.