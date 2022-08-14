U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring event in Pittsburgh

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for work, the United States Postal Service is hiring!

Happening right now, the USPS is hosting a job fair at the post office on California Avenue until 2 p.m.

They're looking to fill several positions including carriers and carrier assistants.

City carriers can make just over $21/hour.

Assistants start at just under $19/hour.

