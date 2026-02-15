Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested following police chase involving U-Haul in Butler County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A suspect is in custody after a police chase involving a U-Haul moving truck in Butler County on Saturday afternoon. 

According to Cranberry Township police, a man wanted in Butler came driving down Franklin Road while being chased by police from a different jurisdiction just before 3 p.m. on Saturday. 

One of the Cranberry Township officers utilized stop sticks near Peters Road, bringing the truck to a stop. 

The driver was taken into custody. 

Butler police told KDKA-TV that more information will be released soon. 

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest details on this story. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue