Suspect arrested following police chase involving U-Haul in Butler County

A suspect is in custody after a police chase involving a U-Haul moving truck in Butler County on Saturday afternoon.

According to Cranberry Township police, a man wanted in Butler came driving down Franklin Road while being chased by police from a different jurisdiction just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

One of the Cranberry Township officers utilized stop sticks near Peters Road, bringing the truck to a stop.

The driver was taken into custody.

Butler police told KDKA-TV that more information will be released soon.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest details on this story.