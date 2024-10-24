Pittsburgh looking at pleasant, typical fall October weather on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is not known for being one of our "wetter" months.

So far this month we have seen just 1.26" of rain. We are running 0.82" behind through today.

Today is going to be your typical fall October day.

High temperatures - October 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The average high for today is 60 degrees. The average low is 41. Technically we are going to be right there today.

I say technically because our morning lows are expected to dip to just the mid-40s. Our actual daily low temperature will be hit just before midnight tonight though and I have our temperature at 11:59 p.m. coming in at 42 degrees. No technicalities are needed for highs today with a high of 60 degrees expected to be hit near 3 p.m.

Cloud cover, or lack thereof, on Thursday, October 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Sunset is at 6:27.

Today's weather may be a shock to some as we have been spoiled by well-above-normal weather for the past week. For the month, temperatures are running 2.6° warmer than average. Yesterday was the fifth straight day with temperatures above average. The past two days have seen temperatures near 15° above average.

Looking ahead, highs will surge to the upper 60s on Friday afternoon ahead of our next rain chance late afternoon to evening on Friday.

Friday morning lows will dip to the mid-30s in Pittsburgh and near below-freezing in a number of Western Pennsylvania communities.

Brrr.

Saturday will also be a day where our daily low isn't hit until right before midnight.

7-day forecast: Oct. 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

