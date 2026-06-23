Two people charged in Swissvale armed carjacking case, police say

Two people have been charged in connection with an armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in Swissvale, police said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said Monday that Evan Jackson, 19, and Kiara Williams, 19, are each facing multiple charges in connection with the carjacking that happened in the area of Dickson Street on June 6.

Police said that a man was leaving work when he approached by another man who had a gun. The victim, according to police, was robbed of his belongings and forced to walk to the other side of the parking lot.

Investigators said that a woman then walked into the parking lot and the two individuals, later identified as Jackson and Williams, drove off in the man's car.

Police said that while Jackson and Williams crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of South Braddock Avenue and Roslyn Street and then left the area on foot.

Jackson faces charges including robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, and firearms charges, while Williams has been charged with criminal conspiracy and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.

According to court records, Williams was arraigned on her charges and released from the Allegheny County Jail without bond.

It's unclear whether Jackson has been taken into custody yet, according to court records.