Two men stabbed in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after two men were stabbed in Pitcairn.

Allegheny County Police say that police were first called to Broadway Boulevard just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday after 911 dispatchers were notified of an assault.

When first responders arrived, they found a 67-year-old man and a 65-year-old man who had each been stabbed.

Both men are expected to survive.

Police say both men were taken to the hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police General Investigations Unit are leading the response into what led up to the stabbing and the ensuing investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.