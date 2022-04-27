Twilight Wish helps 71-year-old woman reconnect with family

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a trip to the salon unlike any other.

When Brenda Prince of Pittsburgh found out she was getting a wish granted by Twilight Wish of Allegheny County, she immediately said she wanted to give back to her friends.

Prince is 71-years-old and living on a fixed income and said she hadn't been able to see her family in Virginia for years.

Twilight Wish is making that trip happen along with a special hairstyling at the salon.

Prince said her sister and friend take her shopping and to church and are there for her so she's grateful she can say thank you and bring them both along for the trip.

"That's the reason why I wanted to do something for them and like I said they won't take anything but they do appreciate the time we'll spend together if only for a weekend, it's a blessing to all of us," she said.

The Twilight Wish Foundation has been around since 2003 and it's granted more than 4,500 wishes to seniors ever since.