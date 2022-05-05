More than 150,000 Pennsylvanians will get refund after using TurboTax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 150,000 Pennsylvanians who filed their taxes with TurboTax will get a refund.

According to a release on Wednesday from Attorney General Josh Shapiro, TurboTax's parent company Intuit misled taxpayers from 2016 to 2018. Shapiro's office said the company's advertising misled taxpayers into thinking they could file for free, only to tell them they had to upgrade after spending hours filling out their information.

"Intuit aggressively marketed a TurboTax Free Edition that in reality was hardly ever free," Shapiro said in the release. "They bid on paid search ads to drive consumers to their 'freemium product' and purposefully blocked their IRS-partnered Free File landing page from search engine results during the peak of Tax Year 2018, leading to many Pennsylvanians who could have filed for free having to pay to file instead."

If you are eligible for a refund, a $30 check will be sent in the mail for each year charged.