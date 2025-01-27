Airport contractor caught by TSA with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This past weekend, TSA agents confiscated a loaded gun from an airline contractor at one of the checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The contractor was found to have a loaded, 9mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber.

Transportation Security Administration

"This is an instance where our TSA officers stopped what could have been an insider threat, someone who was approved to have access to secure areas of the airport," explained Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. "This individual's airport credentials have been confiscated and deactivated, without which he cannot work at the airport."

This was the third time this month that TSA agents intercepted a loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Last week, two guns were intercepted on the same day.

"Everyone who wants access to the secure side of the airport is responsible for the contents of their carry-on bags. That includes everyone from travelers to airport, airline, and concession employees and contractors," Spero added.

Travelers are permitted to travel with firearms, however, there are certain protocols that have to be followed. Those can be found on the TSA website at this link.

In 2024, TSA officers intercepted 42 guns at checkpoints after intercepting a record 44 in 2023.