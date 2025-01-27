Watch CBS News
Local News

Airport contractor caught by TSA with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Airport contractor has gun confiscated at Pittsburgh International Airport
Airport contractor has gun confiscated at Pittsburgh International Airport 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This past weekend, TSA agents confiscated a loaded gun from an airline contractor at one of the checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport. 

The contractor was found to have a loaded, 9mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber. 

gunconfiscated.png
Transportation Security Administration

"This is an instance where our TSA officers stopped what could have been an insider threat, someone who was approved to have access to secure areas of the airport," explained Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. "This individual's airport credentials have been confiscated and deactivated, without which he cannot work at the airport."

This was the third time this month that TSA agents intercepted a loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Last week, two guns were intercepted on the same day.

"Everyone who wants access to the secure side of the airport is responsible for the contents of their carry-on bags. That includes everyone from travelers to airport, airline, and concession employees and contractors," Spero added.

Travelers are permitted to travel with firearms, however, there are certain protocols that have to be followed. Those can be found on the TSA website at this link

In 2024, TSA officers intercepted 42 guns at checkpoints after intercepting a record 44 in 2023. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.