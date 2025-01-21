Two handguns confiscated at checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport, first guns found in 2025

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in 2025, two guns were intercepted at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to TSA, officers confiscated two handguns at two separate checkpoints on Tuesday morning.

In the first incident, a man was stopped with a .32 caliber handgun which was loaded with six bullets. In the second, a Baden, Pennsylvania man was stopped with a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

"Our officers are good at their jobs, and they are focused on the mission," said Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. "Travelers are responsible for the contents of their carry-on bags and these men face a stiff federal financial civil penalty that could cost them thousands of dollars. That's a very expensive mistake to make. For owners of firearms in the region, I ask that you consider making your New Year's resolution that you will not bring your gun to a checkpoint and instead will pack it properly for transport on a flight."

After TSA officers detected the guns, they closed the checkpoint lanes, waited for police to respond, and removed the carry-on bags. From there, police determine if the offender is arrested or issued a criminal citation.

Travelers are permitted to travel with firearms, however, there are certain protocols that have to be followed. Those can be found on the TSA website at this link.

In 2024, TSA officers intercepted 42 guns at checkpoints after intercepting a record 44 in 2023.