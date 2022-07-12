Trucker accused of breaking into Smithton horse barn, fighting troopers

SMITHTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man from Texas is in the Westmoreland County Jail, accused of breaking into a garage and horse barn in Smithton and fighting state troopers when they tried to take him into custody.

Troopers said Simran Virk was high on PCP and synthetic marijuana when he fought them inside a horse barn.

State police say Virk parked his semi at an I-70 truck stop and wandered to a home not far away on Fitz Henry Road.

It's there that Bill Flower confronted him as Virk was allegedly breaking into a relative's garage. After that, Flower says Virk walked acroos the street and up to a horse barn where troopers found him. Virk allegedly fought with troopers as they tried to take him into custody.

Flower told KDKA he immediately knew Virk was not in a normal state of mind as soon as he started speaking to him.

"I asked him, 'What are you doing here?' He said, 'I don't know what I'm doing here,'" Flower said. "He started looking up at the air like he was swatting bugs, like he was seeing things."

When asked why he fought troopers, Virk allegedly said the horses told him to as his semi sat in the parking lot of a truck stop with its door open and engine idling.

Simran Virk is in the Westmoreland County Jail held without bond on numerous counts, including burglary and resisting arrest.