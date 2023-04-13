Police looking for truck that hit Westmoreland County toll booth

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are trying to find a truck driver who they said drove away after smashing into a toll booth in Westmoreland County.

Troopers said the hit-and-run happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. on Pennsylvania Route 66 in Hempfield Township when a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer with a bulldozer hit the barriers at the start of the lane with the bulldozer blade.

The truck got through the lane and hit a concrete wall, the camera assembly and the light curtain, police said. It backed up a total of four times inside the toll booth before police said the truck got unstuck and drove away south on the turnpike.

The truck was marked with an oversize load and police said there was a white pickup truck that was a safety flagger traveling behind it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop T in New Stanton at 724-755-9463.