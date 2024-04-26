Was Troy Fautanu the right pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers? NFL Draft experts weigh in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected offensive lineman Troy Fautanu in the first round of the NFL draft -- a move experts are giving high marks.

Fautanu was called at No. 20 on Thursday and is already in Pittsburgh, touching down on Friday morning. Most experts agree the Steelers made a smart pick, giving the team an offensive lineman who can protect new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco gave the team a B for selecting Fautanu, writing, "The Steelers needed another tackle to go with Broderick Jones, but Fautano can also play inside. He is a physical player who fits what they want to do. This is a nice, solid Steelers pick."

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter pointed out "a reported knee issue," but gave the Steelers an A grade for "smartly" finding value "in the stud lineman" who will protect the quarterbacks.

The Steelers also got an A from Yahoo! Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald, who called Fautanu a "great get." McDonald wrote, "Fautanu has all the skills necessary to be a long-term starter on the offensive line, which is something that Pittsburgh still needs."

Pro Football Focus gave the Steelers a "very good" mark, and Sports Illustrated handed out a B grade, saying he has flexibility and may benefit from bulking up a bit in an NFL weight room.

After the selection, the Steelers' website reported coach Mike Tomlin said Fautanu was the "highest-rated player on our board," calling him a "black-and-gold type of guy."

"His commitment to the game, his passion for the game really was evident in communicating with him," Tomlin said. "His passion is real. It is a calling card, coupled with his tremendous athletic talent."

Fautanu said he grew up a Steelers fan and idolized legend Troy Polamalu.

"Watching him, you get to see what the Steelers are about," Fautanu said. "How they play football, what brand of football that is. I took that and put it into my own game. When I think of the Steelers, I think of gritty, work in the trenches."