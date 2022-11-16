Trial date set for Caitlyn Kaufman homicide case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A trial date is now set for the two men charged with the shooting death of Butler native Caitlyn Kaufman in Nashville.

Kaufman was driving to her job as a nurse two years ago when six bullets hit her car.

She was able to pull over, but she died before she could call 911.

At a motions hearing on Tuesday, Kaufman's father tried to charge the suspects and had to be escorted out of the courtroom.

Butler Radio reports that James Cowan and Devaunte Hill will go on trial in January.

Both are charged with first degree murder.