Trash pile raising tensions, health risks at New Kensington apartment complex

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Heaps of trash are becoming a sore sight for dozens living at an apartment complex in New Kensington.

There are three overflowing dumpsters at the Valley Royal Court apartment complex. City officials told KDKA-TV that the owner of the complex hasn't paid the waste service company in months and that's why they haven't been emptied.

"How long has the garbage been piled up like this? I'd say three to four weeks," said tenant Deoveonna Myers.

Whether it's the smell or the sight of the massive piles of trash, it's hard to miss. The dumpsters sit on the property of Valley Royal Court, located not far from New Kensington's city hall building, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and JFK Playground.

"People shouldn't have to walk past here, drive past here, and see garbage all over the place," added community activist Aaron Moore. "If this is how this company operates, either they get it together or they move on [and] sell the property."

Nathan Book, the general manager for Shank Waste Service, confirmed to KDKA-TV that the Boston-based Winn Companies was three months late on their payment, forcing the waste service to halt pickup.

However, on Monday, Book said they did receive a check for back payments totaling $5,900. They're waiting for the check to clear before emptying the dumpsters.

In addition to the trash, residents claimed they were subjected to dangerous living conditions, including no heat, mold growth, rodent and insect infestations, structural damage and failing water systems.

KDKA-TV reached out to the New Kensington City Code Enforcement team who said they've been trying to get help for the people who live in the complex.

They're working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to complete an emergency inspection.