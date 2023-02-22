Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to make first visit to East Palestine on Thursday

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit East Palestine on Thursday, almost three weeks after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed.

The Department of Transportation said Buttigieg will meet with community members, hear from federal investigators and get an update on the investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is expected to release its initial findings on Thursday.

Buttigieg was criticized after not commenting on the derailment until ten days after it happened. He told CBS News that he "could have spoken sooner" and called it a "lesson learned." He also said he hasn't visited yet because Transportation Department representatives were "on the ground from day one."

On Tuesday, Buttigieg issued a set of actions for the Department of Transportation, rail industry and Congress to take immediately instead of waiting for the NTSB's investigation to finish.

Also on Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up East Palestine and said the company will be compelled to pay triple the cost if the EPA ends up doing the work.

In his second visit to East Palestine, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the air quality in more than 550 homes has been tested and officials haven't found any detections of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride above levels of concern.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the village's water is safe and the Ohio EPA will continue to test weekly and make the results public.

Despite officials continuing to assure residents that the air and water are safe, some residents are reporting symptoms like nausea, rashes and headaches. The Ohio Department of Health opened a medical clinic for residents with concerns.