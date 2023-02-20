Medical clinic to open Tuesday in East Palestine after train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - While officials continue to say that East Palestine's air and water are safe more than two weeks after a train derailment, the Ohio Department of Health is opening a medical clinic so residents reporting issues like headaches can get checked out.

The clinic at the First Church of Christ on West Martin Street will open at noon on Tuesday.

Registered nurses and mental health specialists will be there, the state said, and a toxicologist will either be on site or available by phone.

A mobile unit will also park outside the church to accommodate even more patients.

"We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried," DeWine said in a press release on Friday. "They are asking themselves 'Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?' Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers."

On Friday, the governor's office said the air in 500 homes has been sampled and officials haven't found any volatile organic compounds connected to the train derailment.

Testing has also shown East Palestine's municipal water is safe to drink, but those who use private wells are still encouraged to use bottled water until their wells are tested.

For more details about the clinic's hours and information on how to make an appointment, visit the Ohio EMA's website.

Residents who want to get their houses screened and private wells tested can call 330-849-3919.