Traffic calming project that includes speed humps coming to South Side Slopes

Coming up on PTL!

Coming up on PTL!

Coming up on PTL!

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new traffic calming project is coming to the South Side Slopes.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said the project is coming to Pius Street between South 18th Street and Brosville Street.

In a release on Monday, DOMI said, "Data collected in 2021 indicated that more than 50% of vehicles traveling on the street exceeded the posted speed limit of 25 mph." The data, according to officials, also shows traffic calming measures are needed because of the crash history and rate of speeding.

Four speed humps and improved pedestrian crossings are coming to the area. Signage and pavement parking will alert motorists.

Construction is expected to start on Aug. 9 and last two days. DOMI said there will be intermittent closures of Pius Street during construction.