Trader Joe's recalls almond cookies that could contain rocks

MONROVIA, Calif. - Trader Joe's is letting customers know that some of its cookies could include an unwanted crunch.

The grocery chain says two types of almond cookies may contain rocks, according to the supplier.

They are Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies, with sell by dates of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23 and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, which have a sell by date of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23.

Trader Joe's says they have taken the recalled cookies off store shelves and destroyed them. Anyone who may have bought a container of the affected cookies should not eat them and instead bring them back to the store for a refund.

