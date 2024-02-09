Trader Joe's chicken pilaf may contain rocks, USDA warns

Trader Joe's chicken pilaf may contain rocks: USDA Trader Joe's chicken pilaf may contain rocks: USDA 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Check your freezer! The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for bags of frozen ready-to-eat chicken pilaf because they may contain rocks.

The product in question is Trader Joe's 14-ounce packages of chicken, lentil and caramelized onion pilaf.

The product was manufactured from Nov. 1, 2023 through Jan. 19, 2024 and was sold nationwide.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says it has received multiple complaints. One consumer reported suffering a dental injury after eating the product.

This is not a recall because the product is no longer being sold.

There is concern that some consumers may still have the product in their freezers. Consumers are being urged to throw the items away or return them to Trader Joe's.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can call the producer, Mama Vicky's, at 818-583-0003.

