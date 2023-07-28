Trader Joe's now says its falafel may contain rocks

MONROVIA, Calif. - Trader Joe's is issuing its third recall of the week, and the second for a food product that could have rocks in it.

The grocery retailer says it was alerted by a supplier that its fully cooked falafel, sold in about three dozen states including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, "may contain rocks." The products have been pulled from shelves and destroyed.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Fully Cooked Falafel, please do not eat them," the company said in a statement. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

Just days ago, Trader Joe's recalled almond cookies for the same reason.

And on Thursday, the company recalled nearly 11,000 cases of broccoli cheddar soup sold in seven states, including Connecticut, because the soup may have bugs in it. The FDA said in a recall notice that Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup "has insects in the frozen broccoli florets."