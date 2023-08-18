Trader Joe's recalls crackers that could contain metal

Trader Joe's now says its falafel may contain rocks

Rocks, insects and now metal have prompted Trader Joe's recalls in the past month.

The grocery chain issued a new recall Thursday for its multigrain crackers with sunflower and flax seeds because they "may contain metal."

The recalled crackers have best if used by date of 3/1/24 to 3/5/24.

Trader Joe's crackers that may have metal in them.

So far, no injuries have been reported in connection with the recall. Anyone who bought the crackers should throw them out or take them back to the store for a refund.

Trader Joe's has said its almond cookies and fully cooked falafel may contain rocks. It also recalled broccoli cheddar soup because it could have bugs in it.