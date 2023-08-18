Watch CBS News
Local News

Trader Joe's recalls crackers that could contain metal

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Trader Joe's now says its falafel may contain rocks
Trader Joe's now says its falafel may contain rocks 00:22

Rocks, insects and now metal have prompted Trader Joe's recalls in the past month.

The grocery chain issued a new recall Thursday for its multigrain crackers with sunflower and flax seeds because they "may contain metal."

The recalled crackers have best if used by date of 3/1/24 to 3/5/24. 

trader-joes-crackers.jpg
Trader Joe's crackers that may have metal in them. Trader Joe's

So far, no injuries have been reported in connection with the recall. Anyone who bought the crackers should throw them out or take them back to the store for a refund.

Trader Joe's has said its almond cookies and fully cooked falafel may contain rocks. It also recalled broccoli cheddar soup because it could have bugs in it. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 3:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.