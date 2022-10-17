Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer cab hits North Huntingdon apartment building

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer cab hit the side of an apartment building in Westmoreland County on Monday. 

Police at the scene said the driver was hooking up the trailer when the cab went across the street, hitting the Colonial Manor Apartments. 

kdka-north-huntingdon-tractor-trailer-crash.png
A tractor-trailer cab hit the Colonial Manor Apartments in North Huntingdon Township on Oct. 17, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

The cab struck the corner of the building but didn't cause any major damage. Most of the residents weren't home, but four people were evacuated, police said. 

The driver had some minor scratches and bruises but was still taken to the hospital. 

Crews are working to remove the vehicle.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 3:49 PM

