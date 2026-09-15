Former NFL player Tommie Campbell accused of assaulting his son during youth football game

Tommie Campbell, a former NFL player who is now a youth football coach in Beaver County. is accused of assaulting his own 6-year-old child during a game.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said Campbell was seen on video yelling at his 6-year-old on the field. As the child puts his hands up, Bible says Campbell slaps them away, then drags him off the field.

"I think what really did it for me is looking at the size discrepancy," Bible said. "You have a former NFL athlete that is probably stronger than most of the people in Beaver County and this very small child that is essentially like a rag doll."

Moments later, near a portable toilet, the DA says Campbell grabs the child, lifts him off the ground and holds him at eye level against the portable toilet while yelling before dropping him down. The child was not injured.

Campbell is now charged with simple assault and harassment, which are misdemeanor and summary offenses.

"Where it crosses into criminal, in my office's opinion, is at the point where he grabs the kid and slams him up against the Port-A-Jon," Bible said.

Campbell, an Aliquippa native who played college football at Pitt, Edinboro and Cal U, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2011.

Bible says Campbell wasn't just a father on that sideline; he was also a coach.

"Kids look up to you," Bible said. "They're playing sports, they want to be like you, they want to be where you were. To behave that way in public as a coach, as a former NFL athlete, as a member of the community ... and I think that's really what tipped us over to say charges should be filed here."

The Central Valley Youth Football League said it had an emergency board meeting and voted to remove Campbell from his coaching position.

Campbell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month. He has not responded to a request for comment.