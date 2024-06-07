Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter seemingly reveals plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Suri Cruise seemingly revealed her plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in a post on the social media platform TikTok.

The 18-year-old is the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. She is a graduating senior at New York City's LaGuardia High School, according to PageSix.

In a TikTok titled "LaG commitment day," posted by maiajwong on May 20, Suri Cruise is seen wearing a Carnegie Mellon sweatshirt. The video features many of her classmates celebrating where they will be attending college in the fall. Another student in the video is seen holding a Temple University bag. The university is in Philadelphia.

It is not clear what major Suri Cruise will be studying at Carnegie Mellon. KDKA-TV reached out to the university for comment on Friday but has not heard back.

Holmes and Tom Cruise welcomed Suri Cruise in April 2006. Holmes and Tom Cruise divorced in 2012 after five years of marriage.

Carnegie Mellon has a long list of distinguished alumni, including six who were nominated for Tony Awards. Famous alumni include Leslie Odom Jr., Patrick Wilson, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ted Danson, Judith Light, Holly Hunter, and Pittsburgh's own Joe Manganiello, Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter.

Pittsburgh's own Ming-Na Wen also graduated from CMU. She recently won The Timeless Beauty Award during the 2024 Hollywood Beauty Awards.

When Tom Cruise was filming "Jack Reacher" in Pittsburgh in 2011, he, Holmes and Suri Cruise were spotted at Soergel Orchards.