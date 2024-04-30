6 Carnegie Mellon University alumni nominated for Tony Awards

2024 Tony Awards nominees announced 2024 Tony Awards nominees announced 05:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Six Carnegie Mellon University alumni were nominated for nearly a dozen Tony Awards.

The nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning on "CBS Mornings" by CMU alumna Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Will Brill and Sarah Pidgeon snagged nominations for best featured actor and best performance by an actress in a featured role respectively for their roles in "Stereophonic."

Producer Jamie deRoy received a total of five nominations in two categories. "Cabaret," "Gutenberg! The Musical!," "Merrily We Roll Along," "The Who's Tommy" were nominated for best revival of a musical and "Stereophonic" was nominated for best play.

Leslie Odom Jr. was nominated for best revival of a play for his role of Purlie Victorious Judson and his work as a producer on "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch."

Playwright Joshua Harmon was nominated for "Prayer for the French Republic" and director Leigh Silverman was nominated for "Suffs."

Carnegie Mellon University says its alumni have won 60 Tony Awards to date. The university's School of Drama was the first drama program to grant degrees in the country and is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

"Carnegie Mellon University congratulates all of the 2024 Tony Award nominees, with a special nod to our Tartans," said CMU President Farnam Jahanian in a news release. "Our community takes immense pride in the creativity and unwavering commitment to excellence demonstrated by our accomplished alumni. We eagerly await the momentous evening for theater in June and look forward to celebrating their achievements."

The 77th annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 16, with Ariana DeBose returning to host for the third time.