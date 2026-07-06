Tobias Forsythe, UMass Lowell soccer player, dies in crash in Ohio

A University of Massachusetts Lowell men's soccer player was killed in a car crash in Ohio over the weekend, officials said.

Tobias Forsythe, a goalkeeper, died in a car crash on Sunday in Ohio, the university announced in a news release on Monday.

Tobias Forsythe, a University of Massachusetts Lowell soccer player, was killed in a car crash in Ohio on July 5, 2026. (Photo Credit: UMass Lowell Athletics)

CBS affiliate WBNS reported that the deadly crash happened on Interstate 71 southbound in Madison County around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The 21-year-old, a native of Gahanna, Ohio, was killed when the driver of a semi-truck hit Forsythe's Honda Accord, the news outlet reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

In Monday's news release, Lynn Coutts, UMass Lowell's director of athletics, said the athletics department is "heartbroken" by Forsythe's death.

"Although Toby's time as a River Hawk was cut far too short, he left a meaningful impact and will always be remembered as a cherished member of our UMass Lowell family," Coutts said. "We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones, and we are committed to supporting our student-athletes and staff as we mourn this tremendous loss together."

Before joining the UMass Lowell team for the 2026 spring season, Forsythe played soccer at Ashland University in Ohio for two seasons before transferring to Shawnee State in Ohio.

"Toby was everything you hope for in a student-athlete and an even better person," UML head men's soccer coach Kyle Zenoni said in the news release. "He was humble, honest, selfless and the definition of hard work. Every single day, he showed up ready to compete, improve and do whatever was asked of him."

Zenoni went on to say that the men's soccer team will honor the 21-year-old goalkeeper's memory "by carrying forward the example he set."

"We will forever be grateful that Toby was part of our River Hawk family," Zenoni said.

The university said counseling services are available for anyone in need of support. The family will announce funeral arrangements at a later date.