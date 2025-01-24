T.J. Watt named a finalist for AP Defensive Player of the Year award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named one of the five finalists for this year's AP Defensive Player of the Year Award.

T.J. Watt, Zack Baun, Myles Garrett, Trey Hendricksen, and Patrick Surtain II are the finalists for the award this year.

Watt has already picked up several honors for his play this year, including being named second team AP All-Pro and All-NFL by the PWFA. He also was voted the team's MVP for the fifth time.

This season, Watt recorded 11.5 sacks, 61 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, forced six fumbles, three strip sacks, defended four passes, and recovered two fumbles.

"I'm not surprised by it, but it doesn't mean that it's not appreciated," said head coach Mike Tomlin of Watt's ability to continually make splash plays. "I just come to expect it because he's got a unique talent, a unique approach. Usually that produces unique results with a really consistent tone to it and usually at the most-timely moments. I think the new Steelers are shaking their heads. I think the guys that have been here kind of expect it."

"You have to put two guys on this man," said former Steelers head coach and Hall of Famer Bill Cowher. "He can wreak havoc in a game. He is that type of player. He is a defensive player of the year candidate. He is a guy that can change a game. He is a first ballot Hall of Fame player. Those are guys you have to game plan for."

Watt previously won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021 and finished in 2nd place in voting last year.

The winner of the award will be announced at NFL Honors on February 6.