Pittsburgh restaurant makes New York Times' list of best restaurants in America

A new restaurant in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood was named one of the 50 best restaurants in America by The New York Times.

Titusz opened in April on Butler Street, describing itself as "a love letter" to Austria-Hungary. It was one of two establishments from Pennsylvania on "The Restaurant List 2026," along with Bomb Bomb in Philadelphia.

The New York Times says a scouting team of 16 people traveled the country and ate "in all kinds of places," snagging their own reservations, walking in unannounced and paying for their own food.

At Titusz, chef Csilla Thackray, named after her Hungarian grandmother, transforms foundational ingredients like root vegetables and smoked sausage "into dishes that feel both personal and wholly fresh, drawing on her family history," The New York Times writes. The restaurant, pronounced "tee-toos," gets its name from her great-grandfather.

"Chilled sorrel soup gets dill oil and kornspitz croutons. Lángos, a deep-fried potato flatbread, comes layered with a tangy, spreadable cheese; goat Gouda; and lemony herbs. And a roasted duck leg is bathed in a floral apricot-riesling reduction. That same personal touch carries through the room, from gold letter-pressed menus to vases abundant with wildflowers," The New York Times says.

According to Titusz's website, it's open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sunday and Monday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations are recommended, though not required, and because of the restaurant's size and layout, it can only accommodate parties of up to six guests for regular dining reservations.