Tim Murphy, former Pittsburgh-area congressman, dies at 73

Tim Murphy, a former Pittsburgh-area congressman, has died. He was 73 years old.

Murphy, a Republican, served as the U.S. representative for Pennsylvania's 18th congressional district from 2003 until his resignation in 2017. He also served in the Pennsylvania State Senate from 1996 until 2003.

The Republican Committee of Allegheny County shared the news of Murphy's death in a social media post on Sunday, adding that Murphy would be remembered as someone who served "with conviction and commitment."

Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman, who served as Murphy's field director from 2003 to 2005, also issued a statement on Murphy's death.

"I was devastated to hear the completely unexpected news of Congressman Tim Murphy's passing. Twenty years ago, Tim was my boss. In the years since, he became a dear friend and one of my most influential political mentors.

"Tim was a true statesman who cared deeply about the people he represented. Whether you agreed with his policies or not, no one could deny his unwavering commitment to his constituents or the tireless work ethic he brought to public service every single day. He was one of the hardest-working people I've ever known."

The circumstances of Murphy's death were not immediately known.