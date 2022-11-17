Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of Taylor Swift tour tickets due to 'insufficient remaining ticket inventory'

Taylor Swift fans frustrated with Ticketmaster Taylor Swift fans share frustration over Ticketmaster experience 01:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," the company tweeted.

The company did not offer any more information about the problems they mentioned and did not indicate if more tickets would ever be sold.

Fans were disappointed on Tuesday when some who had secured Verified Fan presale codes got stuck in Ticketmaster's virtual waiting room or experienced other technical difficulties. Demand for the tour was so great that other phases of the presale were rescheduled for that evening or the following day.

Shortly before announcing the cancellation of the general sale on Thursday, Ticketmaster shared a statement explaining what went wrong, blaming unprecedented demand and people who went to the site without Verified Fan access codes.

Swift has two shows scheduled in Pittsburgh for June 16 and June 17. The second show was added along with more than a dozen other dates because of the huge demand.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is even getting involved, telling residents experiencing problems with the site to submit a complaint.