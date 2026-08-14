Thunderbolt to close next month for routine maintenance, Kennywood says

A staple of Pittsburgh was scheduled to close on Monday for maintenance, but now Kennywood says the Thunderbolt will stay open until September.

According to Kennywood's general manager Ricky Spicuzza, they decided to time the closure more with the end of the summer season after Labor Day. He said after looking at their time and resources, they were able to wait until Sept. 12.

"That allows our expert team of carpenters and ride technicians to get through there and update the track, make upgrades to the structures that we do every year for our wooden coasters," Spicuzza said.

This is all part of routine maintenance. Spicuzza said every year one of the wooden coasters in the park is closed down at the end of the summer season for work, since the rides can take a bit of a beating. Their crews will work on sections to keep them in good condition. The Thunderbolt has about 3,200 feet of track, and in any off-season, they can address about 400 feet to 700 feet.

"We haven't done this section for a while, so let's replace lumber, let's replace bolts, let's replace joists and ledgers and other structural sections of the ride," Spicuzza said about how the maintenance is decided.

Of course, the goal is to make sure that you and your mandatory riding partner will be able to ride it for the opening day of the season in 2027.

"The Thunderbolt, of course, is the king of coasters, so it's very important that we have a plan to ensure that it's receiving the TLC it truly deserves," Spicuzza said.

So you still have a few more weeks to catch one of the summer traditions of the Pittsburgh region.