Three Rivers Arts Festival's new temporary location announced in the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Three Rivers Arts Festival has found its new, one-year only location while construction for the revitalization project in downtown Pittsburgh happens.

The annual Arts Festival is moving to the riverfront lots at the 15th Street Plaza on Waterfront Road in the Strip District, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust officials said.

The festival will also be shorter this year. Four days from June 5-8, 2025, as opposed to the usual 10-day run.

"Thanks to The Buncher Company, who owns the property, and lot operator, Alco, the Festival will remain near its namesake three rivers, not far from its future long-term home in the Cultural District," Brooke Horejsi, the chief programming and engagement officer for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said. "We thank all the artists, partners, and visitors whose support will allow this iconic celebration of the arts to continue in 2025."

Organizers confirmed the festival's new location and shorter timeline because of several revitalization projects happening downtown.

The Cultural Trust has said one of the downtown revitalization projects in the works this summer is a four-acre outdoor civic space that will serve as the festival's new long-term location. As part of a $600 million investment, the city is planning a $30 million project to turn parking lots and open space in the Cultural District into an outdoor destination with room for festivals, a family play area, a green space and public art.

While the placement of the festival is changing this year, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says it will still feature "a familiar high-quality lineup of performing and visual art attractions, including the fine art and fine craft Artist Market—a cornerstone of the iconic free Festival."

The Cultural Trust is accepting applications for the artist market now through Jan. 31. An update on the location is expected early this year, the website says.

A map of this year's festival grounds, as well as the performance lineup, will be announced in the spring, organizers said.