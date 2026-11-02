Barbershop in Homewood condemned after vehicle crashes into building

A beloved barbershop in Homewood has been condemned following a vehicle crash. The owner of Three Generations Barbershop says the driver rammed into the building after allegedly hitting a deer around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Many people in Homewood know the shop symbolizes hope and dedication from an owner who built it up for decades.

Lenita Russell said she grew up in Homewood.

"It's just unbelievable, just very unbelievable," Russell said. "Many years here, I'm just so glad that nobody got hurt."

Russell described the barbershop as "just a good vibe, you know, and I was in there just two days ago."

The barbershop was more than a place for a clean cut. Customers said the owner gave back to the community.

"Somebody needs something, he's going to make sure that they got it. That's my thing; that's the first thing that I've seen," said Russell.

He gives back by mentoring young men on how to cut hair, giving to Homewood neighbors in need and the next generation.

"Another business in the community that somebody was just trying to do right, because you could go in here and say your kids didn't have it and he was going to cut your hair," Russell said.

Despite the sentiment from the community, the owner told KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn he was too heartbroken to speak on camera.

That community is determined to support the man who helped "each one, teach one" every day.

"That's what I'm saying. People are just trying to move forward and just trying to live here," Russell said.