3 charged in Uniontown drive-by shooting

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people are charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Uniontown in 2020.  

Micha Craig, Devyon Dennis and Malik Belt are facing criminal homicide and gun charges, the Fayette County district attorney announced on Thursday.    

According to police, the shooting happened in September 2020 on Evans Street in Uniontown. Police claim the three alleged shooters pulled up on Isaac Michaux and Kaii McCargo in their parked car and opened fire.

When police got there they found McCargo dead in the street after getting shot in the head and torso. Michaux was apparently able to jump out of the car and duck for cover and told police he could tell there were multiple people shooting from the car.

Police were able to name their suspects based on cell phone records, video and interviews with people connected to the alleged suspects. 

Investigators say Malik Belt is still on the run. If you know where he is, police want you to call them.  

April 13, 2023

