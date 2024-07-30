Thomas Jefferson High School choir to join Foreigner on stage at Star Lake

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Foreigner takes the stage this week in Burgettstown, and some Pittsburgh-area high school students will be backing them up on vocals.

If you're a fan of classic rock, no doubt you know Foreigner. The list of their hits is long, with "I Want to Know What Love Is" as one of the greatest. The powerful chorus of the 1984 power ballad is one of the song's highlights and members of the Thomas Jefferson High School choir were selected to sing it.

They won a contest with a song called "Chili Con Carne," which choir director Julie Lucci said "is a very strange song about making chili."

The band loved it. In addition to offering the students an opportunity of a lifetime, the group is also helping the school's musical program financially.

"In addition to performing on stage, the band gives $500 to this particular organization for our choir, which is just awesome," said Lucci.

Choir members said they are mostly familiar with Foreigner's music.

"I've always kinda liked that vibe of their sound. I started listening to it a little bit more once this kinda happened," said senior Gavin Hart.

"I'm very familiar with Foreigners' music. My dad constantly played 70s, 80s rock in the car from the time I was born," said senior Olivia Virgin.

"My grandmother is a very big Foreigner fan, ironically. She's always playing 'I Want to Know What Love Is,'" said junior Lucille Sprang.

Foreigner is set to take the stage at Star Lake amphitheater around 9 p.m. Wednesday. And while the kids have their big moment, Julie Lucci tells KDKA-TV she knows where she'll be. "I'll be crying off stage," she said.