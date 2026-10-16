College student dies after being swept away by fast-moving water on hiking trip in West Virginia

A college student from Ohio died after being swept away by fast-moving water while on a hiking trip in West Virginia, authorities said.

Thomas Donnelly was found dead on Oct. 12 after being reported missing on Oct. 11 while on a hiking trip with the University of Cincinnati Mountaineering Club in the area of the Red Creek Trail and Fisher Springs Trail in Tucker County, West Virginia State Police said in a news release. The 21-year-old was reported missing on Oct. 11 around noon, and his body was found on Oct. 12 around 2 p.m., state police said.

The club's eight-member group was attempting to cross South Red Creek near its confluence with Fisher Springs Run when it ran into high creek water and swift currents because of recent heavy rain, state police said. Donnelly lost his footing and was swept downstream.

State police said initial efforts to locate the 21-year-old were unsuccessful, and search operations had to be suspended on Oct. 11 due to inclement weather and diminishing daylight, but his body was found one day later.

Donnelly, a Cincinnati resident, and the mountaineering club had been hiking and camping in the area since Oct. 9, state police said.